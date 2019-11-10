Reports: Miley Cyrus recovering from vocal cord surgery

Singer Miley Cyrus attends the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit in New York City on May 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Miley Cyrus reportedly is recovering from surgery on her vocal cords. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Pop music star Miley Cyrus is recovering from surgery on her vocal cords.

People.com reported Saturday that the 26-year-old artist is out of the hospital.

The outlet quoted an unnamed source as saying Cyrus is "doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year."

It is unclear exactly when she underwent the procedure.

The artist learned she needed the operation on her vocal cords when she was hospitalized for tonsillitis last month, Entertainment Tonight said.

E! News said Cyrus has put her touring plans on hold as she must refrain from talking or singing while her vocal cords heal.

Cyrus has not publicly commented about the surgery. She and her husband -- actor Liam Hemsworth -- split up earlier this year. She is now dating musician Cody Simpson.