Actress Stephanie Beatriz attends the 20th annual InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes After-Party in Beverly Hills on January 6. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Andy Samberg attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Manifest" stars Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas arrive on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront in 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the sci-fi drama Manifest is set to premiere on NBC on Jan. 6.

Starring Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh, the show follows passengers and crew members who return five years after being presumed dead when their plane vanishes.

Cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine -- with Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz and Terry Crews and leading the cast -- also will be back on the network with new episodes on Feb. 6.

This is the show's seventh season.