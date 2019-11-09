Jo Frost returning for 'Supernanny' revival

Jo Frost is returning for 20 new episodes of "Supernanny." Photo courtesy of Lifetime

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Child-rearing expert Jo Frost is returning for 20 new episodes of Supernanny.

The docu-series follows the author as she teaches parents how to manage unruly children. It initially ran in Britain from 2004-12 and in the United States from 2005-11.

The revival is scheduled to debut on U.S. cable network Lifetime on Jan. 1.

"It will always remain a privilege to be educating and helping families evolve, and making a difference," Frost said in a press release. "Thank you Lifetime for bringing this groundbreaking show back to families nationwide at a time in the world when we so desperately need it most."