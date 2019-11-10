John Travolta shares photo of 8-year-old son

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Grease and Pulp Fiction icon John Travolta -- who is known for keeping his kids out of the media spotlight -- shared a photo this weekend of Ben, his youngest child with Jerry Maguire actress Kelly Preston.

"My son Ben is taking my place! His first A380 @qantas flight," Travolta captioned a photo of the 8-year-old boy sitting in the pilot's seat in the cockpit of a plane.

He and an unidentified boy are wearing captain's hats and smiling.

Travolta is a certified pilot who has served as a Qantas Airways Ambassador since 2002, according to People magazine.

Travolta, 65, and Preston, 57, have been married since 1991. They are also the parents of 19-year-old Ella. Their autistic son Jett died of a seizure in 2009. He was 16.