Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Bride-to-be Bindi Irwin says her wedding dress pays tribute to her mom's gown.

The 21-year-old television personality and conservationist discussed her dress and her engagement to Chandler Powell during Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

Irwin appeared on the show with Powell, her mom, Terri Irwin, and her brother, Robert Irwin. She said her wedding dress is similar to the gown Terri Irwin wore to marry Steve Irwin.

"I'm really excited about it," Irwin said. "It's really special. I love it so much because it kind of mimics my mom's beautiful dress so I found something that paid tribute to her beautiful wedding dress and I'm thrilled."

Irwin teased her dress Sunday by showing a photo of her lace sleeve on Instagram.

"I said yes to the dress," she captioned the post.

Irwin and Powell got engaged at the Australia Zoo on Irwin's 21st birthday in July. The couple recalled Powell's proposal during their interview on GMA, saying Powell had Robert Irwin hide in the bushes to photograph the moment.

"I had no idea. I'm there crying, hugging Chandler, and then all of the sudden Robert burst through the bushes," Irwin said. "So it was the most beautiful and most terrifying moment of my life. It was great."

Robert Irwin said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week that he will walk Irwin down the aisle. Steve Irwin died at age 44 in September 2006.

Irwin and her family star on the Animal Planet series Crikey! It's the Irwins. The show will premiere a second season Oct. 5.