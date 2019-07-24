Bindi Irwin engaged to boyfriend Chandler Powell

July 24 (UPI) -- Bindi Irwin is engaged to her boyfriend, Chandler Powell, the Animal Planet star announced on her 21st birthday on Wednesday.

"On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever; to the love of my life," Irwin said on Instagram alongside photos of herself displaying her engagement ring next to Powell.

"Chandler, close to six years ago I feel in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I'm so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. Now let's get married already!" the conservationist continued.

Powell, 22, also uploaded engagement photos to Instagram.

"Almost six years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives," the professional wakeboarder said.

"Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will," he continued.

Irwin is the daughter of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin. She appears on Animal Planet's Crikey! It's the Irwins alongside her mother Terri and brother Robert.