Sharon Osbourne on Ozzy's health issues: 'He's getting a lot better'

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Sharon Osbourne says her husband, singer Ozzy Osbourne, is "getting a lot better" after experiencing multiple health issues.

Osbourne, 66, said during Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that it's been "a very, very hard road" since Ozzy Osbourne injured himself and struggled with illness earlier this year, causing him to postpone his tour.

"He did one year of a two-year tour. And then he got the flu, which led to pneumonia. And he was home," Osbourne said.

"This thing happens to so many people, but he gets up in the night, goes to the bathroom, comes back, falls on the rug and bashed his head on the side table, then he went this way and bashed his head on the post of our bed, and down he went," she added.

Ozzy Osbourne, 70, had metal rods in his body from a previous motorbike accident that were impacted by his fall. Osbourne said her husband required three major operations, including spinal surgery.

"Ozzy, the other day, put together an X-ray of his upper chest and his neck, and no wonder they call him 'Iron Man,' 'cause I tell you, he's got bolts -- he's got so much metal in his body, it's frightening," she said.

Osbourne said Ozzy Osbourne is recovering and plans to resume his No More Tours II tour in the spring.

"He's getting a lot better, but it's been a very, very hard road," she said. "He's gonna pick up the dates that we had to [postpone]. And hopefully it'll be starting in February."

Osbourne previously said on The Talk that Ozzy Osbourne's health issues have been "devastating."

"This year has been the toughest year of my life. My husband's illness, his accident, has been absolutely devastating to me, to everybody," she said.

Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne married in July 1982. The couple are parents to three children, Aimee, 36, Kelly, 34, and Jack, 33.