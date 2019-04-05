April 5 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne announced on Instagram that he is postponing all of his 2019 tour dates as he recovers from an injury.
The injury was sustained during the rock legend's recent bout of pneumonia which led to a number of tour dates being canceled in February. Osbourne was diagnosed with pneumonia after being hospitalized for complications from the flu.
Osbourne injured himself after falling at his home in Los Angeles which aggravated years-old injuries stemming from his 2003 ATV accident that required surgery last month. He will remain under doctor's care in Los Angeles.
"I can't believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now," Osbourne said on Thursday. "I'm grateful for the love and support I'm getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it's really what's keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day...I will fully recover...I will finish my tour...I will be back!"
The postponed concerts, which affect shows across North America and Europe, will be rescheduled in February 2020. Fans are being asked to hold onto their original tickets which will be honored on the rescheduled dates.
Osbourne's planned Los Angeles show at the Hollywood Bowl will be rescheduled in July 2020 while the dates for his 2020 shows in the U.K. and Europe will be announced in the coming weeks.
