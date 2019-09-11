Pet Shop Boys share new single, announce 'Dreamworld' tour

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- British synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys have shared a new single and plans for their first-ever greatest hits tour.

The pair, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, released the new song "Dreamland" and announced the Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour for 2020 on Wednesday.

"Dreamland" features British synth-pop band Years & Years. Tennant and Lowe co-wrote the song with Years & Years member Olly Alexander, who sings with Tennant on the track.

"Dreamland" will appear on the Pet Shop Boys' forthcoming studio album, which is slated for release Jan. 24. The album is the third and final part of an album trilogy that also includes Electric (2013) and Super (2016).

The Pet Shop Boys will kick off their Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour May 28 in London, with six more U.K. shows to follow. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Pet Shop Boys are thrilled to announce seven UK shows to open their first-ever greatest hits tour - Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live - in May/June 2020. pic.twitter.com/bJrzi5eIZ6— Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) September 11, 2019

The Pet Shop Boys are known for the singles "It's a Sin," "Always on My Mind," "Go West" and "Love Etc." They last released the album Super in April 2016.