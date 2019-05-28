May 28 (UPI) -- Sharon Osbourne says husband Ozzy Osbourne's health issues have been "devastating" for her and her family.

The 66-year-old television personality said during Monday's episode of The Talk 2019 has been the "toughest year" of her life due to Ozzy's poor health.

"This year has been the toughest year of my life. My husband's illness, his accident, has been absolutely devastating to me, to everybody," Osbourne said.

Ozzy announced rescheduled tour dates in April after injuring himself during a fall at home. He was hospitalized in February for complications from the flu and pneumonia.

"It's definitely been the most toughest ride I've had so far," Osbourne said. "And I hope the only tough ride. I can't take anymore."

Osbourne also responded to her son, Jack Osbourne, saying 2019 was his toughest year. Jack finalized his divorce from Lisa Stelly in March.

"I cried. I felt so proud that he's my boy and the way he conducts himself," Osbourne said.

Jack had detailed his difficult year in an Instagram post in April on the 16-year anniversary of his sobriety.

"By far this has been not only the toughest year of my life but also the toughest year of my recovery. I have learned so many things about myself. Some good, some not so good. But I continued to do it sober even in the face of legit pain and sadness," he wrote.