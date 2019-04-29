Ozzy Osbourne announces rescheduled U.K., European tour dates

Ozzy Osbourne is shown with wife Sharon. The rock star has announced the new U.K. and European dates for his delayed world tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne announced on Monday the new U.K. and European concert dates for his delayed No More Tours 2 series.

Osbourne, who recently postponed the tour after he injured himself by falling at his home in Los Angeles, will be performing Jan. 31, 2020, at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, before wrapping things up on March 16, 2020, at Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland.

The rock legend will also be making stops in Dublin, Manchester, Newcastle, London, Glasgow and Birmingham before moving on to Germany, Finland, Sweden, Austria, the Czech Republic and Italy.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back to Europe for these shows. Thank you to all the fans for sticking with me and waiting for the new dates to be announced. I can't wait to see you all next year," Osbourne said in a statement.

Osbourne injured himself during a bout of pneumonia, which led to a number of tour dates being canceled in February. He was diagnosed with pneumonia after being hospitalized for complications with the flu.

Osbourne will begin his North America set of shows on May 27, 2020, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta before ending on July 31, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.