July 22 (UPI) -- Mom-to-be Amy Duggar King plans to name her baby boy Daxton Ryan.

The 32-year-old television personality shared the name for her unborn son on Instagram.

King is expecting with her husband, Dillon King. She posted a photo of a heart and "Daxton Ryan" drawn on the ground in sand.

"Baby K has a name!!! Baby Dax we cannot wait to meet you!! You already bring so much joy into our lives!! We love you so much Daxton Ryan!" the star wrote.

King's cousin Jinger Duggar and cousin-in-law Anna Duggar were among those to comment on the post. Jinger is parent to 1-year-old daughter Felicity with husband Jeremy Vuolo, while Anna is expecting her sixth child, a baby girl, with husband Josh Duggar.

"Love, love, LOVE the name! Yaaaaas," Jinger wrote.

"Love the name," Anna agreed. "Can't wait to meet little Daxton Ryan!"

Amy Duggar King and Dillon King married in September 2015. The couple confirmed the pregnancy in April and announced in June they are having a baby boy.

"I've always wanted to be a boy mom!" King told People. "We just can't wait for this little ball of energy to arrive! He's already named, so let all the embroidery begin. I am so obsessed with baby bath robes!"

King is the niece of Counting On stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She appeared on the family's series 19 Kids & Counting and the show Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.