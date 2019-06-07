June 7 (UPI) -- Pregnant reality star Amy Duggar King is expecting a baby boy.

The 32-year-old television personality confirmed in a statement Thursday to People she's expecting a son with husband Dillon King.

"I've always wanted to be a boy mom! Dillon builds lifted trucks, so I can just imagine how suped-up the Power Wheels will be," King told the magazine.

"We just can't wait for this little ball of energy to arrive!" she said. "He's already named, so let all the embroidery begin. I am so obsessed with baby bath robes!"

King and Dillon also shared the news in a series of photos on Instagram. The pictures show the couple sitting blindfolded in bed before being showered with blue feathers.

"IT'S A ..... !?! BOY!" King wrote.

King later thanked her fans for their support.

"We just wanted to say thank you for all the sweet comments & messages!! We cannot wait to meet this little ball of energy!! #babyking #happyfeet," she wrote.

King and Dillon married in September 2015 and announced King's pregnancy in April. King shared a baby bump photo at 22 weeks pregnant Thursday on Instagram Stories.

King is the niece of Counting On stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She appeared on the family's series 19 Kids & Counting and the show Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.