Garth Brooks (L) and Trisha Yearwood attend the Country Music Association Awards on November 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Garth Brooks will record the debut performance of his duet "Dive Bar" with Blake Shelton on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Country music stars Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton will film a music video for their new duet during a live show.

Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday Brooks, 57, and Shelton, 42, will record their debut performance of the single "Dive Bar" at Brooks' concert Friday in Boise, Idaho.

Shelton is opening for Brooks at the show at Albertsons Stadium. Brooks will use footage from their duet for the "Dive Bar" video.

"We're going to record the audio [of the song], we're going to film it, and this should be a party right here," Brooks said.

"I think we have to [make a music video]!" he added. "I don't know when the last time we did a country music video was, but you don't want to pass this opportunity up. It's going to be fun."

"Dive Bar" debuts June 18 and will appear on Brooks' forthcoming album, Fun. Brooks described the song as a "good old summertime anthem."

"It just talks about spending your summers in the dive bars across America, and it's going to be fun," he said.

Brooks confirmed plans for the "Dive Bar" video in a tweet Wednesday.

"#DiveBar will be the first music video in ten years... and there is no one else I'd rather do it with than Blake @blakeshelton!! Can't wait to perform it live with you Friday night in Boise! love, g," he wrote.

Brooks has yet to announce a release date for Fun. The album will be his first since Gunslinger, which debuted in November 2016.