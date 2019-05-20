May 20 (UPI) -- Josiah Duggar and Lauren Duggar have announced that they are expecting a baby following Lauren's miscarriage.

The married couple, who appear on TLC's Counting On, made the announcement on Instagram Monday alongside new photos of Josiah holding Lauren's stomach next to a balloon.

"We are so excited to announce that baby #2 is on the way!!!! It's hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift!" the caption said.

"So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!"

Josiah and Lauren also confirmed the news to People magazine.

"Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together," they said in a statement.

Josiah, 22, and Lauren, 20, tied the knot in July and went public with the miscarriage in February.

"We really wanted to share our story because we know a lot of people go through a miscarriage but nobody really talks about it," Lauren said at the time.

Lauren, in March, referred to the miscarriage as a bad nightmare and that it was the worst day of her life.