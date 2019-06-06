Margo Price performs at the Farm Aid concert on September 16, 2017. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Margo Price took to Instagram after welcoming a baby girl, Ramona Lynn, with husband Jeremy Ivey. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Country singer Margo Price is mom to a newborn daughter.

The 36-year-old recording artist took to Instagram Wednesday after welcoming a baby girl, Ramona Lynn, with her husband, musician Jeremy Ivey.

Price and Ivey are also parents to 8-year-old son Judah Quinn. Price shared a pair of photos of Ramona, including a picture of Judah kissing the infant on the cheek.

"Ramona Lynn Ivey, 7 lbs 12 oz, born June 4, 2019 at 10:25 pm. We are all so in love with her, especially her big brother Judah Quinn," she captioned the post.

Country singers Brandi Carlile and Morgane Stapleton were among those to congratulate Price in the comments.

"Sisters are the best! What a beauty. Congrats Margo," Carlile wrote.

"Congratulations!! She is beautiful! Those cheeks are perfection," Stapleton added.

Price and Ivey's other son, Judah's twin Ezra, died two weeks after birth due to a heart ailment, according to People.

Price had announced her pregnancy in November. She voiced her love for Ivey in a post on Valentine's Day in February, the 16-year anniversary of when they first met.

"I told my friend the day I met him I was going to marry him and I eventually did," the star wrote. "Here's to many more years of co-writes, fights, raising babies and raising hell. There's no one I'd rather travel the world with than you @jivey."

Price is known for the singles "Hurtin' (On the Bottle)," "Hands of Time," "A Little Pain" and "Weakness." She last released the album All American Made in October 2017.