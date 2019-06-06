June 6 (UPI) -- Chip Gaines says he's made his fair share of parenting mistakes.

The 44-year-old television personality, a Fixer Upper alum, discussed the challenges of raising five kids with his wife, Joanna Gaines, in the June 17 issue of People.

The couple have a 14-year-old son, Drake; a 12-year-old daughter, Ella Rose; a 10-year-old son, Duke; a 9-year-old daughter, Emmie Kay; and an 11-month-old son, Crew.

"I made every mistake in the book with Drake and Ella both," Chip Gaines said. "There's lots of stories of me leaving kids places I shouldn't have left them. I've forgotten birthdays. Afterward you're like, 'I'm the worst person.'

"But I'm a firm believer that it's the mistakes that make us who we are. We learn the most from them, and I think that goes for parenting, as well," he added.

He said the couple have always approached parenthood as an adventure.

"I was a bit more adventurous than maybe your typical first-time father, but like anyone else, we were scared to death because you have no idea what you're doing," Chip Gaines said.

"There were definitely great books out there, but we thought, 'Hey, we could figure this out as good as anybody.' At the end of the day, we really considered it a big adventure."

Gaines and Joanna discussed the possibility of a sixth child during Crew's television debut on Today in November. The couple celebrated their 16-year wedding anniversary last week.

"16 years and it feels like we're just getting started... I love you Chip Carter Gaines #16," Joanna wrote on Instagram.

The couple completed the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports course at Harvard Business School over the weekend. They announced plans in April to launch their own TV network.