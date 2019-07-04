Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth suffers miscarriage at 20 weeks

July 4 (UPI) -- Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth announced via Instagram that she has suffered a miscarriage 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

"Today marks one week since we heard these words....'So this is your baby's heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don't hear a heartbeat or see any movement.' We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl. Although we don't understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord," Forsyth and her husband Austin wrote in Wednesday's post.

The couple named the child Annabell Elise.

The Instagram post also included a black and white photo of the Forsyths grieving with their foreheads pressed together as Forsyth sat up in a hospital bed.

The couple announced the pregnancy in May. They are also the parents of a 16-month-old son named Gideon.