Joseph Duggar, wife Kendra say baby No. 2 is a girl

June 26 (UPI) -- Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar, are expecting a baby girl.

The Counting On stars announced the sex of their unborn second child in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Duggar and Kendra shared a photo with their 1-year-old son, Garrett. The picture shows Garrett wearing a blue onesie with a "1" embroidered on it as Kendra holds up a pink onesie with the number "2."

"We are so excited to announce the gender of baby number #2....It's a GIRL," the couple captioned the post. "We are so thrilled to welcome our sweet baby girl this November!"

Duggar and Kendra said on the Duggar family blog they shared the news at Garrett's first birthday party this month. Garrett's birthday cake had pink frosting in the middle to show Duggar and Kendra are having a girl.

"Parenting has already proven to be more wonderful than we could have dreamed. Even though we come from large families, there is nothing like having your own children. We are so thrilled that a little girl will be joining our family! Garrett is going to be such a great big brother," Kendra said.

Duggar and Kendra announced Kendra's second pregnancy in April.

In addition, Duggar's brother Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Duggar, announced Tuesday they're expecting a baby girl following Lauren's miscarriage.

"We are so grateful for God blessing us with a sweet baby girl! If she only knew how loved and how many people have already been praying for her! She truly is a gift...a miracle from God," Lauren said on the Duggar family blog.

Duggar's brother Josh Duggar is also expecting -- his sixth child with wife Anna Duggar. Anna announced in an Instagram post last week she's pregnant with a baby girl.