Kim Kardashian attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jameela Jamil embraced her eczema and stretch marks after taking a "hard pass" on Kim Kardashian's body makeup collection. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Jameela Jamil questioned beauty standards in a reflective post on Instagram after calling out television personality and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian.

The 33-year-old British actress embraced her eczema and stretch marks in a post Tuesday after publicly taking a "hard pass" on Kardashian's new body makeup collection.

Jamil re-posted a tweet on Instagram where she detailed how eczema and Ehlers Danlos Syndrome have affected the appearance of her body.

"I have such severe eczema all over that my legs are covered in huge patches of pigment loss from scratching. I have a tonne of stretch marks, and because I have Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, *every* time I cut, I scar," she wrote. "I *refuse* to have these normal human marks weaponised against me."

In the caption, Jamil rejected societal pressure to cover up her scars and stretch marks with makeup.

"Seeing more and more companies sell *always marketing at women* make up that is for your body, to cover all your 'flaws,'" the star wrote. "This is a nightmare for your clothes, furniture, bedsheets, bank account, especially if you are tall or curvy, as you need so much extra."

"Yes I understand we should all be allowed to do whatever makes us feel good, but can we not also question why fully disguising our entire natural selves makes us feel better? Why do we feel bad about ourselves? Who did that? who profits off it?" she asked. "Isn't there something a BIT off about making people's happiness and confidence lie in doll-like perfection? I'm finding it all deeeeeply suspicious myself..."

Jamil had called out Kardashian in a tweet Monday after the television personality announced her KKW Beauty body collection, which Kardashian says she uses to cover her psoriasis.

"Hard pass," Jamil wrote. "I'd rather just make peace with my million stretch marks and eczema. Taking off my mascara is enough of a pain in the arse. Save money and time and give yourself a damn break."

Hard pass. God damn the work to take it all off before bed so it doesn't destroy your sheets... I'd rather just make peace with my million stretch marks and eczema. Taking off my mascara is enough of a pain in the arse. Save money and time and give yourself a damn break. ️ https://t.co/gGrbiZfH2K— Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) June 24, 2019

Jamil engaged with social media users Monday evening on Twitter, explaining how her approach is to go after "the product and the seller, not the consumer."

"Where am I shaming the people who want to wear make up? I'm shaming the people who have made us think we NEED to be 'flawless' to be acceptable. Showing no normal bodies with normal marks in media is part of what fuels the bullying and shaming," she responded to one critic.

Jamil plays Tahani Al-Jamil on the NBC series The Good Place. The show co-stars Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper and Ted Danson, and was renewed for a fourth and final season in December.