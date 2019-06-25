June 25 (UPI) -- Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has graduated from fashion design school.

The 33-year-old actress celebrated her graduation from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising with a rare photo Monday on Twitter.

The picture shows Bynes wearing her cap and gown as she poses with a classmate at their graduation ceremony.

"FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation," she captioned the post.

Bynes first enrolled at FIDM in 2014. She temporarily dropped out but returned to the school in 2015, and received her associate degree in November.

"She's doing fantastic, she really is," Leslie Grossman, who co-starred with Bynes in What I Like About You, said of the actress on Busy Tonight in December. "She's very eager to get back into acting, which I think she'll have no problem with. I think everyone wants to see her."

"She's also still really committed to doing fashion -- she's done so well," Grossman added. "I'm very, very proud of her. She's doing great."

Bynes had voiced interest in returning to acting in an interview with Paper in November. She came to fame on the Nickelodeon shows All That and The Amanda Show, and also starred in the movies What a Girl Wants, She's the Man and Easy A.