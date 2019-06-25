Mindy Kaling donated $1,000 to 40 charities, including RAICES, The Trevor Project and Girls Inc., on her 40th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Mindy Kaling celebrated her 40th birthday by giving $40,000 to charity.

The actress donated $1,000 each to 40 charities, including RAICES, The Trevor Project and Girls Inc., on her birthday Monday.

Kaling said on Twitter she was inspired to give out of gratitude for her life and her 18-month-old daughter, Katherine.

"I'm so grateful to have my wonderful, peaceful life w/ my daughter Katherine. How lucky am I to turn 40? I would love to express my gratitude by donating $1000 to 40 different charitable orgs that help others. Pls suggest some! I will kick it off by giving $1000 to @RAICESTEXAS!" she wrote.

Kaling's post had received more than 78,000 likes as of Tuesday morning. Kaling picked charities from the suggestions that came pouring in, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Nature Conservancy.

"Thanks everyone who suggested all the worthy organizations for me to give to. I hope you were as inspired as I was! There's so many more and I promise to keep giving," the star tweeted early Tuesday.

Kaling rang in her birthday with friends at a cocktail party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Monday.

"Ringing in 40 with a night of good eats, friends, and a custom drink list!" she captioned photos on Instagram.

Reese Witherspoon, Angela Kinsey, Ellie Kemper, Olivia Munn, Padma Lakshmi and Tess Holliday were among those to wish Kaling a happy birthday online.

"What a great birthday idea!! I am going to donate your bday gift $ to @girlsinc," Witherspoon wrote.

"SHOULD HAVE KNOWN YOURE A CANCER QUEEN LIKE ME!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA," Holliday added.

Kaling last starred in the movie Late Night with Emma Thompson, which opened in theaters this month. She will publish an essay collection with Amazon in summer 2020.