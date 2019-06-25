Olivia Munn says stress about Time's Up caused health problems

Olivia Munn shared her concerns about the direction of Time's Up and doing right by survivors of sexual assault and harassment. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Olivia Munn says stress about Time's Up, a celebrity-founded movement against sexual harassment, caused her health problems in the past two years.

The 38-year-old actress shared her concerns about the direction of the movement and doing right by survivors in an interview with Women's Health published Tuesday.

Munn was one of the women who brought accusations of sexual harassment and assault against director Brett Ratner in 2017. She also reported a registered sex offender in 2018 after discovering she shared scenes with the actor in The Predator.

"One of the things that stresses me out more than anything is how do we do right by [the silence breakers]?" she told the magazine.

Munn said her stress led to a full-body rash, which doctors initially thought was lupus. She later learned the rash was a physical response to her concerns and frustrations.

"It's infuriating. We can't tell stories about people and then not care about them," the star said. "You can pretend to be a real-life hero in movies and TV shows and on Instagram, but the real advocates are the ones who stand beside the people who make a difference in the world."

Munn is now focused on her health, and channels her stress into meditation, tae kwon do and alternative treatments.

"When you do martial arts, it makes you feel like you're physically capable of anything," she said.

Munn is known for playing Sloan Sabbith on The Newsroom and Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse. She will star in the new Starz series The Rook, which premieres June 30.