June 25 (UPI) -- Rosie O'Donnell says she's "cordial" with Whoopi Goldberg following her remarks about the talk show host earlier this year.

The 57-year-old television personality said during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live she's seen Goldberg since calling The View co-host "mean" and her "worst experience" on live TV in the Ramin Setoodeh book Ladies Who Punch.

"Well, believe it or not, we bumped into each other physically at the Megan Mullally show," O'Donnell told host Andy Cohen. " We were very cordial and said hello. I've worked on a project with her for ABC since this whole McGillicutty occurred."

"I'm always gonna respect her. I'm always gonna look up to her," she said. "She was someone who was inspirational in my career and you like to keep those people in a place of reverence if you can."

O'Donnell and Goldberg co-hosted Season 18 of The View. O'Donnell, who also co-hosted Season 10, spoke to Setoodeh for Ladies Who Punch, a book about the reported tensions at The View.

"Whoopi Goldberg was as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me, personally -- while I was siting there," O'Donnell said. "Worse than Fox News. The worst experience I've ever had on live television was interacting with her."

O'Donnell also addressed her comments about The View co-host Elizabeth Hasselbeck during her interview with Cohen. She said Hasselbeck took her remarks about having a crush on her out of context.

"Come on. She knows, too," O'Donnell said. "That's the thing, is that she knows exactly what I'm talking about."

In addition, O'Donnell denied reports she was in the running to replace Julie Chen as a co-host on The Talk.

"They didn't ask me to be on The Talk," she said. "I just went when Julie Chen was having people fill in, I was one of the many people. I live in New York -- it would be very hard for me to move with my family out to California -- so that was never a real thing."