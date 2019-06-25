June 25 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian is giving fans a first glimpse of her shapewear line.

The 38-year-old television personality unveiled Kimono Solutionwear, a shapewear line with nine sizes and shades, in an Instagram post Tuesday.

The photos, taken by Vanessa Beecroft, show Kardashian and several models wearing designs from the collection. Kardashian said the line was inspired by her own need for unique shapewear designs, which led her to create a half-brief, half-short combo to wear with thigh-high slits.

"Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I've been passionate about this for 15 years," Kardashian captioned the post. "Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work."

"I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn't find a shapewear color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this," she said. "Introducing Kimono Solutionwear for every body. Coming Soon in sizes XXS - 4XL in 9 shades."

Kardashian said on Twitter her husband, rapper and designer Kanye West, created the Kimono logo, which features a chunky, all-caps font.

"Fun Kimono Fact - Kanye drew the Kimono logo," she wrote.

Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen was among those to voice their support for Kimono online.

"Oh my god I don't have to cut one side of my spanx anymore!!!!!" she tweeted.

Page Six said Kimono will launch in July. Kardashian has yet to announce pricing for the products.