May 31 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler says Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine performed at his daughter Sadie's bat mitzvah.

The 52-year-old actor said during Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! he convinced the singer and former The Voice coach to sing at the celebration this month.

"It was unbelievable. It was the nicest thing," Sandler told host Jimmy Kimmel.

"The bat mitzvah is a big deal," he said of the Jewish coming of age ceremony. "I started texting Adam Levine, who's a great guy. I text him, 'I'm sorry to do this to you. My kid's getting bat mitzvah-ed Saturday night. Would you mind coming and singing a few tunes?'"

"I don't know why I did it. Then you see the dot dot dot immediately," the star added. "He writes, 'I can't say no to you. Where? ... What songs do you want?' I'm like, Oh my god, this is really happening. He came and sang."

Sandler said Levine performed three songs for Sadie, who turned 13 years old May 6.

"It was the coolest thing," he said. "She hugged me so much, my Sadie."

Sandler is parent to Sadie and 10-year-old daughter Sunny with wife Jackie Sandler. He appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Jennifer Aniston, his co-star in the new Netflix movie Murder Mystery.

"We're two regular folks," Sandler said of their characters. "End up on a very wealthy yacht and a murder takes place. We have to figure out who did what."

"We got to go to Italy," Aniston said of filming. "Sadie and Sunny would come over and hang out with me in my room."

Murder Mystery debuts June 14 on Netflix. The film released a first trailer featuring Sandler and Aniston in April.