Christina Anstead recalls 'instant connection' with husband Ant

Christina Anstead (R), pictured with Tarek El Moussa, shared details about her early romance with Ant Anstead. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Christina Anstead says she had an "instant connection" with husband Ant Anstead when they first met.

The 35-year-old television personality, formerly known as Christina El Moussa, shared details about her early romance with Ant in an interview with Fox News published Thursday.

Anstead said a mutual friend introduced her to Ant at the end of 2017. She spoke to Ant on FaceTime before meeting the British television host in person.

"[We were] on the phone for two hours," the star recalled. "We just had such an instant connection, like we literally felt like we'd known each other forever."

Anstead experienced similar chemistry with Ant she met him in person for the first time.

"The second that we met it was an instant connection and we held hands on the way to dinner," she shared. "We've been together ever since -- and it's just a mutual respect, understanding of each other."

Anstead and Ant married at a "quiet" wedding in December and announced in March they're expecting their first child together. Anstead is parent to Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, with ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, while Ant is parent to Amelie, 15, and Archie, with his ex-wife.

Anstead confirmed in April she's pregnant with a baby boy after El Moussa spilled the news. She said in an interview with People last week she and her family are "so excited" to welcome the new baby.

"I love all the fun chaos and a full house," she said. "I always thought I would only have two and now I'll have five!"

Anstead and Ant brought their kids to see Aladdin over Memorial Day weekend.

"Rainy Memorial Day weekend = Aladdin bound," Anstead captioned a photo on Instagram with her family.

Anstead and El Moussa came to fame on the HGTV series Flip or Flop.