Netflix: What's coming and going in June 2019

Jennifer Aniston (L) and Adam Sandler star in "Murder Mystery" on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

May 23 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch Murder Mystery and new seasons of Black Mirror, Designated Survivor and Jessica Jones in June.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in June:

June 1

Arthdal Chronicles - Netflix Original

Oh, Ramona! - Netflix Original

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Carrie

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Dynasty Season 2

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Magic Mike

Network

Platoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

Satan & Adam

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

The Space Between Us

What a Girl Wants

June 3

Documentary Now! Season 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series - Netflix Original

June 4

Miranda Sings Live...Your Welcome - Netflix Original

June 5

A Silent Voice

Black Mirror Season 5 - Netflix Original

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

June 6

Alles is gut - Netflix Original

Todos lo saben

June 7

3% Season 3 - Netflix Original

Belmonte

The Black Godfather - Netflix Original

The Chef Show - Netflix Original

Designated Survivor Season 3 - Netflix Original

Elisa & Marcela - Netflix Original

I Am Mother - Netflix Original

Pachamama - Netflix Original

Rock My Heart - Netflix Original

Super Monsters Monster Pets - Netflix Original

Tales of the City - Netflix Original

June 8

Berlin, I Love You

June 11

Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 12

Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot - Netflix Original

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese - Netflix Original

June 13

The 3rd Eye 2 - Netflix Original

Jinn - Netflix Original

Kakegurui xx - Netflix Original

June 14

Aggretsuko Season 2 - Netflix Original

The Alcàsser Murders - Netflix Original

Awake: The Million Dollar Game - Netflix Original

Charité at War - Netflix Original

Cinderella Pop - Netflix Original

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Season 5

Leila - Netflix Original

Life Overtakes Me - Netflix Original

Marlon Season 2

Murder Mystery - Netflix Original

Unité 42 - Netflix Original

June 15

Grey's Anatomy Season 15

June 16

Cop Car

June 18

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives - Netflix Original

Big Kill

June 19

Beats - Netflix Original

The Edge of Democracy - Netflix Original

June 20

Le Chant du Loup - Netflix Original

June 21

Ad Vitam - Netflix Original

Bolívar - Netflix Original

The Casketeers Season 2 - Netflix Original

The Confession Tapes Season 2 - Netflix Original

Dark Season 2 - Netflix Original

The End of Evangelion

Evangelion: Death (True)²

Girls Incarcerated Season 2 - Netflix Original

GO! Live Your Way Season 2 - Netflix Original

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil - Netflix Original

La misma sangre - Netflix Original

Mr. Iglesias - Netflix Original

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shooter Season 3

June 24

Forest of Piano Season 2 - Netflix Original

June 25

Mike Epps: Only One Mike - Netflix Original

June 26

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper

June 27

Answer for Heaven - Netflix Original

June 28

20th Century Women

7SEEDS - Netflix Original

Dope Season 3 - Netflix Original

Exhibit A - Netflix Original

Instant Hotel Season 2 - Netflix Original

Motown Magic Season 2 - Netflix Original

Paquita Salas Season 3 - Netflix Original

The Chosen One - Netflix Original

June 29

Scare Tactics Seasons 4 & 5

June 30

Madam Secretary Season 5

Coming in June

Marvel's Jessica Jones Season 3 - Netflix Original

Trinkets - Netflix Original

Podcasts coming in June

I Hate Talking About Myself

Watching With...

Human Algorithim

I'm Obsessed with This - The Society and Wine Country

You Can't Make This Up - Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile director Joe Berlinger

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in June:

June 1

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney's 101 Dalmatians

Disney's The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney's The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

June 4

District 9

June 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

June 6

The Soloist

June 14

Grand Designs: Australia Season 4

I Own Australia's Best Home Season 1

I Own Britain's Best Home Season 1

Mother

June 15

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon's Van Wilder

The Pianist

June 16

Death Race

June 24

Disney's Mulan 2