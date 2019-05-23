Netflix: What's coming and going in June 2019

May 23 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch Murder Mystery and new seasons of Black Mirror, Designated Survivor and Jessica Jones in June.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in June:
June 1
Arthdal Chronicles - Netflix Original
Oh, Ramona! - Netflix Original
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
Batman Begins
Cabaret
Carrie
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Dynasty Season 2
Good Night, and Good Luck
Gran Torino
Life in the Doghouse
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Magic Mike
Network
Platoon
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
Satan & Adam
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Phantom of the Opera
The Space Between Us
What a Girl Wants
June 3
Documentary Now! Season 3
Malibu Rescue: The Series - Netflix Original
June 4
Miranda Sings Live...Your Welcome - Netflix Original
June 5
A Silent Voice
Black Mirror Season 5 - Netflix Original
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
June 6
Alles is gut - Netflix Original
Todos lo saben
June 7
3% Season 3 - Netflix Original
Belmonte
The Black Godfather - Netflix Original
The Chef Show - Netflix Original
Designated Survivor Season 3 - Netflix Original
Elisa & Marcela - Netflix Original
I Am Mother - Netflix Original
Pachamama - Netflix Original
Rock My Heart - Netflix Original
Super Monsters Monster Pets - Netflix Original
Tales of the City - Netflix Original
June 8
Berlin, I Love You
June 11
Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet
June 12
Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot - Netflix Original
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese - Netflix Original
June 13
The 3rd Eye 2 - Netflix Original
Jinn - Netflix Original
Kakegurui xx - Netflix Original
June 14
Aggretsuko Season 2 - Netflix Original
The Alcàsser Murders - Netflix Original
Awake: The Million Dollar Game - Netflix Original
Charité at War - Netflix Original
Cinderella Pop - Netflix Original
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Season 5
Leila - Netflix Original
Life Overtakes Me - Netflix Original
Marlon Season 2
Murder Mystery - Netflix Original
Unité 42 - Netflix Original
June 15
Grey's Anatomy Season 15
June 16
Cop Car
June 18
Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives - Netflix Original
Big Kill
June 19
Beats - Netflix Original
The Edge of Democracy - Netflix Original
June 20
Le Chant du Loup - Netflix Original
June 21
Ad Vitam - Netflix Original
Bolívar - Netflix Original
The Casketeers Season 2 - Netflix Original
The Confession Tapes Season 2 - Netflix Original
Dark Season 2 - Netflix Original
The End of Evangelion
Evangelion: Death (True)²
Girls Incarcerated Season 2 - Netflix Original
GO! Live Your Way Season 2 - Netflix Original
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil - Netflix Original
La misma sangre - Netflix Original
Mr. Iglesias - Netflix Original
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Shooter Season 3
June 24
Forest of Piano Season 2 - Netflix Original
June 25
Mike Epps: Only One Mike - Netflix Original
June 26
The Golem
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Zookeeper
June 27
Answer for Heaven - Netflix Original
June 28
20th Century Women
7SEEDS - Netflix Original
Dope Season 3 - Netflix Original
Exhibit A - Netflix Original
Instant Hotel Season 2 - Netflix Original
Motown Magic Season 2 - Netflix Original
Paquita Salas Season 3 - Netflix Original
The Chosen One - Netflix Original
June 29
Scare Tactics Seasons 4 & 5
June 30
Madam Secretary Season 5
Coming in June
Marvel's Jessica Jones Season 3 - Netflix Original
Trinkets - Netflix Original
Podcasts coming in June
I Hate Talking About Myself
Watching With...
Human Algorithim
I'm Obsessed with This - The Society and Wine Country
You Can't Make This Up - Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile director Joe Berlinger
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in June:
June 1
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Apollo 13
Cold in July
Disney's 101 Dalmatians
Disney's The Fox and the Hound 2
Disney's The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
Doom
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
I Am Legend
In the Army Now
Inspector Gadget 2
Jason X
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
My Bloody Valentine
Playing It Cool
Pretty in Pink
Reindeer Games
Stargate
Terminator Salvation
The Bone Collector
The Constant Gardener
June 4
District 9
June 5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
June 6
The Soloist
June 14
Grand Designs: Australia Season 4
I Own Australia's Best Home Season 1
I Own Britain's Best Home Season 1
Mother
June 15
Apocalypse Now
Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
National Lampoon's Van Wilder
The Pianist
June 16
Death Race
June 24
Disney's Mulan 2