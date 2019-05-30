Emilia Clarke was "so incredibly moved" after a "Game of Thrones" fan helped raise funds for SameYou in response to the viral Season 8 finale petition. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Emilia Clarke was "blown away" after learning fans have raised more than $45,000 for her charity.

The 32-year-old actress said in an Instagram video Thursday she was "so incredibly moved" after a Game of Thrones fan helped raise funds for her organization, SameYou, in response to a viral petition calling for a remake of Season 8.

Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, went public in March about having two brain aneurysms during the show's run. She founded SameYou to support brain injury and stroke survivors.

"I am one very lucky lady to have such kind, generous, shining spirited fans who are raising money for my chairty @sameyouorg," Clarke captioned the post.

"I couldn't think of a more beautiful way to wave goodbye to the mother of dragons than with this step towards making brain injury sufferers feel less alone. YOU ARE MY HEROS. I am the one who should be bending the knee to you," she added.

Reddit user Elle Ellaria started a crowdfunding page for SameYou last week as a show of support for Clarke and the Game of Thrones cast following the petition. The petition demanding HBO remake Season 8 with different writers had more than 1.6 million signatures as of Thursday morning.

"We wanted to show that Game of Thrones fans appreciate the hard work of the incredible cast & crew despite their constraints. Any disappointment we felt with the conclusion of the series was not in them, but rather in the potential that was lost due to the rushed pace of storytelling," Ellaria said.

"And so, as a gesture of love and support from the fandom to the entire cast & crew - but also particularly to the woman who poured her very soul into her character ... I am setting up this page as a public support of her charity, SameYou," she added.

Game of Thrones came to a final close last week. A rep for Kit Harington, who portrayed Jon Snow, confirmed Tuesday the actor has entered a wellness retreat for "personal issues."