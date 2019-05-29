Kit Harington's representative has confirmed the actor has entered into a wellness retreat. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has checked himself into a wellness retreat, his representative has confirmed.

"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," Harington's representative Marianna Shafran said in a statement on Tuesday.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Harington has been in a Connecticut health retreat for close to a month, entering before HBO's Game of Thrones came to an end.

Harington famously portrayed Jon Snow on the fantasy drama.

"I was very shocked and surprised at certain events unfolding. And then I blubbed my eyes out. I cried," he said previously in March about his reaction to the show's ending.

Harington, also in March, said that he had sought therapy following his character's death in the Season 5 finale. Jon Snow later returned in Season 6.