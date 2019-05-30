Kate Gosselin celebrates Cara, Mady's high school graduation: 'So proud'

Kate Gosselin voiced her pride after Cara and Mady, her twin daughters with Jon Gosselin, graduated. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Kate Gosselin is feeling "so, so proud" following her eldest daughters' high school graduation.

The 44-year-old television personality voiced her pride in an Instagram post Wednesday after Cara and Mady, her 18-year-old twin daughters with Jon Gosselin, graduated over the weekend.

Gosselin shared a pair of photos from the occasion. One picture features Cara and Mady holding their diplomas, while the other shows the twins with custom congratulatory cakes.

"#Graduation ..this post is a little delayed (mostly due to post graduation exhaustion lol) but I'm still beaming with pride! It's hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend... and are headed off to college in the fall! Where did the time go????" Gosselin captioned the post.

"Their Graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments! These girls are going places and I can't wait to see where they end up!" she added. "Cara and Mady, I love you so very much and I'm just so so proud of YOU! #ProudMom #Graduation #ClassOf2019 #WellDone."

Cara and Mady turned 18 in October. Mady voiced her love and appreciation for Gosselin in an Instagram post on Mother's Day this month.

"happy mother's day to my beautiful mom! She's the bravest, the coolest (don't tell her i said that), and the most tenacious person i've ever met," the teenager captioned a photo with Gosselin.

"i've learned to value the lessons she's taught me more and more as i grow older and i've become increasingly grateful for her guidance," she added. "love u mom."

Gosselin is also parent to 15-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah with Jon, whom she split from in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. She stars with the kids on the TLC series Kate Plus 8 and will also appear on the new show Kate Plus Date.

"We've been nudging her to date for years," Mady said while promoting the show in February. "We're all, all eight of us, are so glad that she finally is."