Adam Sandler attends a Cannes International Film Festival photocall for "The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)" on May 21, 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Aniston (R) and Courteney Cox attend the AFI Life Achievement Award gala for George Clooney on June 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Adam Sandler plays a detective framed for murder in the Netflix movie "Murder Mystery." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Murder Mystery is giving a fans a glimpse of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the new mystery-comedy film.

Sandler shared a first trailer during Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show featuring him and Aniston as married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz.

Nick and Audrey are framed for murder during their long-delayed honeymoon. The preview shows the couple attempt to prove their innocence as they take on the real killer.

"The only thing I love more than a new movie with Jennifer Aniston and @AdamSandler is when I get the exclusive trailer for it. #MurderMystery is on @Netflix June 14th!" DeGeneres tweeted Friday.

Murder Mystery co-stars Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, John Kani, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Terrence Stamp. The movie premieres June 14 on Netflix.

Sandler and Aniston previously co-starred in the 2011 film Just Go with It.

Sandler will host Saturday Night Live for the first time May 4 and will kick off his 100% Fresher comedy tour May 31 in Minneapolis, Minn. Aniston will also star in the new Apple series The Morning Show with Steve Carrell and Reese Witherspoon.