Marie Osmond (C), pictured with Brianna Blosil (R) and Rachael Blosil, shared a photo of Maude, Brianna's baby girl with David Schwep, amid the infant's hospital stay. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Marie Osmond is giving fans a first glimpse of her newborn granddaughter.

The 59-year-old singer and actress shared a photo of Maude Bailey-Moon, her daughter Brianna Blosil's baby girl with David Schwep, amid the infant's hospital stay.

The black-and-white picture shows baby Maude sleeping in a heart-print blanket. Osmond said in the caption her granddaughter's health has improved.

"So grateful to welcome my newest #granddaughter, Brianna & David's first child Maude Bailey-Moon Schwep into the world," she wrote. "She is still in the hospital, but is doing very well! Thank you everyone for the prayers, it means so much to us! #schwepicbaby."

Osmond had announced Maude's birth in a tweet Thursday. She said the infant was taken to the NICU at a Children's Miracle Network Hospital after Brianna gave birth.

"Asking for prayers for my precious granddaughter born this evening 6lbs 10 ounces. So thankful she was able to be taken to children's ICU in one of our amazing @CMNHospitals #gratitude that she is in their care!" the post reads.

Osmond is parent to Brianna, Rachael, Matthew, Jessica, Brandon, Abigail and late son Michael, and a grandmother to five. Her daughter Rachael is expecting her first child with Gabriel Krueger, and celebrated her baby shower with Osmond and other family Saturday.

"Yesterday my incredible daughter-in-law Claire put on the most wonderful #babyshower for my daughter Rachael," Osmond wrote Sunday on Instagram. "The time Claire spent and the attention to detail showed such love and it brought tears to Rachael's eyes!"

"From where I was sitting on the couch holding my youngest grandson Maxwell, I could feel the joy coming from the party, I locked that moment in my heart because it was absolute bliss. The love I have for all of them took my breath away," she said.

Osmond confirmed this month she will join The Talk as a panelist in Season 10, which premieres in September. She and her brother Donny Osmond will bring their Las Vegas show to a close in November.