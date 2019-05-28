May 28 (UPI) -- Ali Wong felt "pure joy" while kissing Daniel Dae Kim on the set of her new movie.

The 37-year-old actress and comedian gushed about Kim while discussing Always Be My Maybe during Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Wong co-wrote the new Netflix romantic comedy with Randall Park, who also stars in the film. Wong and Park play Sasha and Marcus, childhood friends who fall in love as adults, with Kim and Keanu Reeves as Sasha's other love interests.

"I have all these other love interests in the movie," Wong said. "I kiss a lot of sexy men. I kiss Daniel Dae Kim. I kiss Keanu Reeves. I basically made Netflix spend all this money on a movie just so I could kiss Daniel Dae Kim and Keanu Reeves."

Host Ellen DeGeneres showed stills of Wong kissing Kim on set. One photo showed Wong beaming while embracing Kim.

"What you see on my face? That is a grown woman experiencing joy," Wong said. "Pure joy."

"My best friend was like, 'Oh, was it exciting? Did you have chemistry with Daniel Dae Kim?'" she added. "I've been with the same dude for 10 years. I would have chemistry with a turtle at this point."

Always Be My Maybe debuts Friday on Netflix. Kim said in an interview with Variety published last week he was thrilled to appear in the film.

"They didn't even have to pitch it because I just wanted to be a part of it because I'm a fan of theirs," the actor said of Wong and Park. "And I love the idea of two Asian-American leads in a rom-com and I wanted to do comedy, so it was a good fit."