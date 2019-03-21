Donny Osmond rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on January 13, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Donny Osmond, shown here in this file photo, will end the Las Vegas show he performs with his sister, Marie Osmond. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Celebrity siblings Donny and Marie Osmond will end their long-running Las Vegas show.

Donny, 61, and Marie, 59, announced on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America they will bring their residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas to a close in November.

"We have been through so much the last 11 years -- her particularly. She gets on stage and she's such a professional. She does a great job," Donny said of his sister. "I'm going to miss this a lot."

"I've been through a lot, but he's been my rock," Marie answered. "I went through a terrible divorce here and a terrible custody battle. And I lost a child here."

Donny and Marie have been performing together for over 40 years. The pair launched their Las Vegas show in 2008 following Marie's appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

"It's the end of the Donny & Marie Show. It isn't the end of Donny and Marie," Donny promised.

EXCLUSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: After 11 years, @donnyosmond and @marieosmond tell @paulafaris that they are officially saying goodbye to their Vegas residency. "It's the end of the Donny & Marie show. It's not the end of Donny & Marie." pic.twitter.com/bKkomczjKr — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 21, 2019

Donny confirmed the news in an Instagram post Thursday.

"It's official! At the end of 2019, Marie and I will conclude our #LasVegas residency," the singer and actor wrote.

"We never expected our 6-week run to turn into 11 years, but we're so glad that it did. This is a very bittersweet decision for us, and it's difficult to adequately express my gratitude for our Vegas chapter," he said.

Marie also shared the news in a post on Twitter.

"From 6 weeks to 11 years... we could not be more grateful for everyone who has traveled from all over the world to see the #DonnyAndMarie show!! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Come see us @FlamingoVegas before the year is up!" she wrote.

Marie split from Brian Blosil in March 2007 after 20 years of marriage. Her son Michael Osmond died by suicide in February 2010.