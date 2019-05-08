TV personality Julie Chen arrives for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. on December 2, 2017. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, "The Talk" stars Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Eve and Sara Gilbert arrive on the red carpet for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena on Sunday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Singer and actress Marie Osmond will be a co-host of "The Talk" when the show returns for Season 10 in September. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Entertainer Marie Osmond will be a panelist on The Talk when the CBS daytime chat program kicks off Season 10 in September.

Also returning as co-hosts will be Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

Inaba replaced outgoing star Julie Chen and Osmond will take over for Sara Gilbert, who announced in April that she is leaving at the end of Season 9.

Before signing up for a permanent role on the show, Osmond served as guest co-host dozens of times. The singer, actress and author has also competed on Dancing with the Stars.

"It is such a joy for me to be joining The Talk in September. After guest co-hosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job," Osmond said in a statement Tuesday. "I look forward to working with Sharon, Sheryl, Eve and Carrie Ann, who are such smart, strong, talented women whom I immensely respect. I cannot wait to share this exciting new chapter with the viewers and the CBS family."

Osmond and her brother Donny wrapped their 11-year, Las Vegas residency in March.