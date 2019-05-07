Jared Leto brings wax replica of his head to Met Gala 2019

Jared Leto arrives on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jared Leto arrives on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala in New York on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Jared Leto walked the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala while holding a wax replica of his head.

The head resembled the actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars singer, complete with blue eyes, matching beard and long hair.

Leto carried the head around the event on Monday as he donned a long, red silk gown from Gucci that featured a turtleneck and was covered in silver jewels.

Ezra Miller was also turning heads at the Met Gala, as he carried around a mask on a stick --which resembled his own face -- to go with his pin-stripped, black and white Burberry suit.

Miller's makeup stood out as his face was peppered with detailed eyeballs, with a pair set below his eyes, one placed above his eyebrows and two more at the top of his forehead.

The theme of the 2019 Met Gala was camp. The yearly New York fashion showcase also featured Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra appearing for the first time as a married couple after they reconnected at the Met Gala last year.