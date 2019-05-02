Jared Leto (L) and Jason Clarke attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party last year. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Jared Leto says he would "definitely" play the Joker in future films.

The 47-year-old actor discussed the possibility during Thursday's episode of The Big Ticket with Marc Malkin podcast.

Leto portrayed the Joker in the 2016 movie Suicide Squad. He said he'd be open to reprising the villain role if the story was right.

"I would definitely play the Joker again," the star said. "It all depends on the script and the circumstances as it always does."

Leto played coy about his rumored appearance in the Harley Quinn solo movie Birds of Prey, which stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

"I don't think so. You'd have to ask them," Leto said. "Well, we'll see."

Photos surfaced from the Birds of Prey set in March that appeared to show the Joker tossing a wig to Harley Quinn in the new film. ScreenRant said Leto seemed to tease his return by posting a clown emoji on Instagram Stories.

Leto previously told On Demand Entertainment in September 2017 he was "a little confused" about his future as the Joker.

"I love the Joker," the actor said. "He's a great character and really fun character to play. But it's a big universe and when you play the Joker, there's no ownership there. You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off."

Joaquin Phoenix will play the Joker in the upcoming movie Joker, which opens in theaters in October. Leto will star as the title character in the new Marvel film Morbius.