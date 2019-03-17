Ezra Miller writing a screenplay for 'Flash' movie

March 17 (UPI) -- Actor Ezra Miller and comic-book scribe Grant Morrison are working together on the screenplay for a standalone movie focused on the superhero The Flash.
The collaboration was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, then confirmed by Entertainment Weekly.
Miller has played Barry Allen/The Flash in the blockbusters Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.
Warner Bros. has since taken its DC superhero franchise in a more-lighthearted direction with Aquaman and the upcoming Shazam!. The studio hired John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to direct a Flash flick with a similar tone, but Miller reportedly wants to tell a darker tale.
If Miller and Warner Bros. can't agree on the film's direction, the actor may leave the role.