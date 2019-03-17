Ezra Miller writing a screenplay for 'Flash' movie

Cast member Ezra Miller attends the premiere of "Justice League" in Los Angeles on November 13, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Ezra Miller arrives on the red carpet at the "Ocean's 8" world premiere on June 5, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Ezra Miller is writing a screenplay for the standalone "Flash" movie. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Actor Ezra Miller and comic-book scribe Grant Morrison are working together on the screenplay for a standalone movie focused on the superhero The Flash.

The collaboration was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, then confirmed by Entertainment Weekly.

Miller has played Barry Allen/The Flash in the blockbusters Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Warner Bros. has since taken its DC superhero franchise in a more-lighthearted direction with Aquaman and the upcoming Shazam!. The studio hired John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to direct a Flash flick with a similar tone, but Miller reportedly wants to tell a darker tale.

If Miller and Warner Bros. can't agree on the film's direction, the actor may leave the role.