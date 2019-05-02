Famous birthdays for May 2: Dwayne Johnson, Princess Charlotte

Dwayne Johnson arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23 in New York City. The actor turns 47 on May 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Catherine the Great, empress of Russia, in 1729

-- Gen. Henry Robert, author of Robert's Rules of Order, in 1837

-- Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper in 1885

-- German fighter ace Manfred "The Red Baron" von Richthofen in 1892

-- Broadway composer Lorenz Hart in 1895

-- Childcare specialist Dr. Benjamin Spock in 1903

-- Singer/actor Theodore Bikel in 1924

-- Singer Engelbert Humperdinck, born Arnold Dorsey, in 1936 (age 83)

-- Activist/singer Bianca Jagger in 1945 (age 74)

-- Actor David Suchet in 1946 (age 73)

-- Pop singer Lesley Gore in 1946

-- Inventor James Dyson in 1947 (age 72)

-- Country singer Larry Gatlin in 1948 (age 71)

-- Actor Christine Baranski in 1952 (age 67)

-- Fashion designer Donatella Versace in 1955 (age 64)

-- Actor/former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 1972 (age 47)

-- Soccer star David Beckham in 1975 (age 44)

-- Actor Ellie Kemper in 1980 (age 39)

-- Actor Robert Buckley in 1981 (age 38)

-- NASCAR driver Kyle Busch in 1985 (34)

-- Singer Lily Allen in 1985 (age 34)

-- Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in 2015 (4)