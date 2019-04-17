Nancy Pelosi, Dwayne Johnson, Sandra Oh top TIME 100 list

Sandra Oh appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series in 'Killing Eve' during the the 25th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 27, 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Dwayne Johnson arrives on the red carpet at the 'Skyscraper' New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 10, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during an event in front of the Supreme Court in Washington to call on the Trump administration to halt legal assault on Americans health care on April 2, 2019. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Sandra Oh, Dwayne Johnson, Nancy Pelosi, Taylor Swift and Mohamed Salah headlined TIME Magazine's list of the 100 most influential people of 2019.

The magazine released its annual list highlighting the world's most influential pioneers artists, leaders, titans and icons throughout sports, entertainment, politics and other avenues of culture on Wednesday.

Oh headlined the list of pioneers, which included tennis star Naomi Osaka, host of Netflix's Patriot Act and former Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minaj, Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins along with Jay O'Neal and Emily Comer, teachers and union activists who helped organize West Virginia's teacher's strike.

Johnson stood atop the artists category alongside Korean boy band BTS, Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek, painter Luchita Hurtado, Roma actress Yalitza Aparicio and singer Khalid.

The category of leaders highlighted House Speaker Pelosi, along with U.S. President Donald Trump, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and foreign leaders including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and newly elected Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Swift was positioned as the magazine's top icon, along with former first lady Michelle Obama, professor Christine Blasey Ford, voter rights activist Desmond Meade and director Spike Lee.

Salah, Liverpool F.C.'s star forward, was plucked from among the list of titans, made mostly of people who excelled in sports or business. Other people included in the category were NBA star LeBron James, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, 2019 Masters champion Tiger Woods and Rent the Runway founder Jennifer Hyman.

The magazine will also host the TIME 100 Summit, gathering some of the list's alumni including Pelosi, Tyra Banks, Jane Goodall and Martha Stewart.

"The TIME 100 Summit will spotlight the outstanding progress these individuals are making and encourage cross-disciplinary collaboration toward a better world," TIME said.