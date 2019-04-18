Vanessa Kirby attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham join forces to save the world in the newest trailer for upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw.

The clip, released on Thursday, features Johnson and Statham reprising their Fast & Furious roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively.

The formidable duo, despite not getting along in the past, learn to work together in order to stop genetically enhanced criminal Brixton (Idris Elba). Brixton is after Shaw's sister Hattie (Vanessa Kirby) who stole a virus from him which can wipe out half the earth's population.

"You wanna tell me just what we're dealing with here?" Hobbs asks.

"It's my sister, family business," Shaw says.

Hobbs replies, "When it's the fate of the world, it becomes my business."

The trailer also features Hobbs bringing Shaw and his sister to his home country of Samoa in order to regroup. WWE star Roman Reigns makes an appearance as one of Hobbs' family members who help his team go to war against Brixton.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, from director David Leitch (Deadpool 2) is set to arrive in theaters on Aug. 2.