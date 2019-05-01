Princess Charlotte appears in new photos for 4th birthday

Princess Charlotte and her mother, Katherine Middleton, duchess of Cambridge, attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Charlotte turns 4 Thursday. File Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Kensington Palace on Wednesday released new photos of a playful Princess Charlotte in honor of her fourth birthday later this week.

The middle child of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrates her big day Thursday. The duke and duchess of Cambridge have made it a tradition to post new photos of their children -- often taken by Middleton -- to mark their birthdays.

The photos show Charlotte playing outdoors at the family's home in Norfolk in April.

William and Middleton are parents to Charlotte, 5-year-old Prince George and 1-year-old Prince Louis. The family celebrated the first birthday of Louis last week with new photos of the youngest Cambridge.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the duke and duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, will soon welcome their first child. The couple announced last month they will keep their birth plan private.