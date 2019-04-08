Colton Underwood attends the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Colton Underwood (R) and Cassie Randolph attend the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph got close at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The 27-year-old television personality and Randolph made their red carpet debut as a couple Sunday at the awards show in Las Vegas.

Underwood and Randolph kissed and cozied up as they posed for photos. Underwood wore an all-black ensemble, while Randolph sported a black and silver gown.

Underwood used a disposable camera to snap photos of Randolph at the event. He praised Randolph's look posted in a since-deleted tweet, which he and Randolph discussed with People.

"I was so mad at him for tweeting that," Randolph told the magazine. "I was like pressure, now, pressure."

"[I] learned from the mistake," Underwood said. "I guess I'm not going to hype up her dress for the next red carpet, but I mean, look at it, she's beautiful."

Underwood shared a red carpet photo Sunday on Instagram.

"Tomorrow... tonight... the rest of our lives," he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

The ACM Awards marked Underwood and Randolph's first public appearance since The Bachelor Season 23 finale in March. Underwood sent Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams home to pursue a relationship with Randolph.

"I'm confident in all the decisions I made, it's led me here, it's led me to her, so I'm happy and so in love right now," Underwood said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the finale.

