Brett Young (L) and Taylor Young attend the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Country music singer Brett Young is going to be a dad.

The 38-year-old recording artist announced in an Instagram post Saturday he's expecting his first child with wife Taylor Young.

Young shared a photo of himself with his arms around Taylor. The expectant mom holds up a onesie reading "I'm With The Band."

"And then we were 3," Young captioned the post. "Taylor and I are absolutely over the moon to be expecting a new little angel into our family. Absolutely blessed to be starting this new chapter with my baby and our baby."

Taylor confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"Baby Young is due early fall and we could not be more excited!" she wrote. "Finding out we were expecting a little one was one of the happiest moments of my life. Feeling so blessed. I love you baby daddy @brettyoungmusic!"

Young and Taylor told People they learned they were expecting over Super Bowl weekend in February.

"We have always shared the same heart for wanting a family," Young told the magazine. "I love knowing that we get to give this little one an amazing life, and I just can't wait for the future ahead of us as a family. We are so blessed!"

"I was in shock when it read positive," Taylor said of taking the pregnancy test. "Brett and I hugged, kissed and talked for hours about how long we had been wanting this and how excited we are to become parents."

Young and Taylor married in Palm Desert, Calif., in November. The couple attended the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday after announcing their baby news.

Young is known for the singles "Sleep Without You," "In Case You Didn't Know" and "Like I Loved You," and last released the album Ticket to L.A. in December.

