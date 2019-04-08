Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay win big at ACM Awards

Kacey Musgraves, the winner of the award for Female Artist of the Year, holds her statues following the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- It was a golden night for Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban and Dan + Shay Sunday who all took home new hardware from the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Hosted by Country music icon Reba McEntire, "Country Music's Party of the Year" saw Musgraves continue her winning streak from the Grammy Awards taking home Female Artist of the Year over a packed nomination pool that included Carrie Underwood and Ashley McBryde.

Her "Golden Hour" album also beat out Eric Church's "Desperate Man," Chris Stapleton's "From a Room: Volume 2" and Dan + Shay's eponymous album for Album of the Year.

Dan + Shay, who entered the night with six nominations, would get their turn at the lectern, however, as their song "Tequila" beat out Musgraves's "Space Cowboy" for Song of the Year.

The twosome's song also won Single of the Year while the pair took home Duo of the Year.

Keith Urban, who was accompanied by his actress wife Nicole Kidman, added a 10th ACM Award as he won Entertainer of the Year over Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney.

The New Zealand-Australian music sensation also performed his acclaimed "Burden" during the evening that also saw Thomas Rhett rock out with new single "Look What God Gave Her."

The Georgia native would take to the stage not only to perform but to accept the coveted Male Artist of the Year award, beating out Urban, Luke Combs and Stapleton, who tied with Dan + Shay for most nominations with six but failed to take home a single statue.

Aldean, who lost out on the Entertainer of the Year and Music Event of the Year awards, didn't go home empty handed as he was named the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade award.

Brandon Ray also received the Aflac AMC Lifting Lives Honor from Carly Pearce during the event for his impact on healing others through his music.

"Receiving the Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor was a moment I'll never forget," he said in a tweet.

Other big winners include Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborn for Music Event of the Year with "Burning Man," Old Dominion who won Group of the Year, Ashley McBryde who won New Female Artist of the Year and Combs who won New Male Artist of the Year.