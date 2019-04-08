BTS teases 'Boy with Luv' music video featuring Halsey

BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS attends the Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS collaborated with Halsey on a song for its new album "Map of the Soul: Persona." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is giving fans a glimpse of its music video with Halsey.

The K-pop group shared a teaser Sunday for "Boy with Luv," a new song featuring the 24-year-old American singer.

The preview shows Halsey complete her shift at the ticket booth of a movie theater. She walks out to see BTS sitting on a couch outside the Persona theater.

"#BTS <(Boy With Luv) feat. Halsey> Official Teaser 1," BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, tweeted Sunday.

Halsey also promoted the video in a tweet on her own account.

"showtime baby @bts_bighit + halsey #boywithluv," she wrote.

"Boy with Luv" appears on BTS' forthcoming album Map of the Soul: Persona. The full music video and the album both debut Friday.

BTS shared plans and a teaser for Map of the Soul: Persona in March. The album is a followup to Love Yourself: Answer, the third and final installment in the group's Love Yourself album series.