BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is giving fans a preview of its new album.

The K-pop group released a video Wednesday of RM rapping the intro single "Persona" ahead of the debut of Map of the Soul: Persona.

The "Persona" music video shows RM rapping in a classroom with a blackboard featuring notes about Carl Jung's theory about the human psyche. He is later shown in the same room with graffiti on the walls.

BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, promoted the comeback trailer in a tweet Wednesday.

"#BTS #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA Comeback Trailer #Persona," the post reads.

BTS shared plans for Map of the Soul: Persona earlier this month. The album is a followup to Love Yourself: Answer, the third and final installment in the group's Love Yourself album series, and debuts April 12.

BTS will promote Map of the Soul: Persona and Love Yourself: Answer on a new tour. The group kicks off its Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour May 4 in Los Angeles, Calif.