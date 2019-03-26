BTS attends the Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mattel displays the outfits BTS wore in its "Idol" music video at the American International Toy Fair on February 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The BTS music video "Idol" inspired Mattel's new dolls in the K-pop group's likeness. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Mattel is giving fans a glimpse of its BTS doll collection.

The company unveiled its line of dolls in the likeness of BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Mattel shared a photo Monday on Twitter featuring all six dolls in the collection. The dolls are inspired by the K-pop group's music video for "Idol."

"MIC Drop, ARMY! For the first time ever, we're thrilled to show you the line of #BTSxMattel fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the Idol music video!" the post reads.

Mattel also shared individual photos of each member's doll and outfit. RM wears a blue printed suit with a green shirt and white sneakers.

"RM: 'Cuz' I was always just me...' #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel," the post reads.

BTS is known for such singles "DNA," "Fake Love" and "Mic Drop." The group last released the album Love Yourself: Answer in August, and will kick off a new stadium tour in May.

In addition, BTS shared plans this month for a new EP. The group will release Map of the Soul: Persona on April 12.