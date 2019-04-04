Red Velvet version of Ellie Goulding's song 'Close to Me' on its way

Ellie Goulding is collaborating on a song with Red Velvet. Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Red Velvet is collaborating on a song with Elle Goulding. File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

April 4 (UPI) -- A song collaboration between K-pop girl band Red Velvet and English singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding will be released this week, Universal Music said Thursday.

The upcoming song set for release on Friday is a remix version of Ellie Goulding's "Close to Me" originally released in October 2018.

Red Velvet added a new layer of their voices to the original version, according to Universal.

The English artist created the song with American DJ Diplo, with hip hop musician Swae Lee featuring on the single.

This is part of Red Velvet's continuing collaborative work with global musicians.

Last year, member Wendy released a duet song with John Legend, "Written in the Stars."